Houston Texans Transactions (3-18-2022)

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Maliek Collins
|DL
|6-2
|310
|26
|7
|Nebraska
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|28
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|Christian Kirksey
|LB
|6-2
|235
|29
|9
|Iowa
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|OL
|6-5
|308
|29
|8
|Texas A&M
The Houston acquired the following player via trade with the New York Jets:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|6-1
|237
|25
|4
|Minnesota