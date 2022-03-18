Houston Texans Transactions (3-18-2022)

Mar 18, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Maliek Collins DL 6-2 310 26 7 Nebraska
Jeff Driskel QB 6-4 235 28 7 Louisiana Tech
Christian Kirksey LB 6-2 235 29 9 Iowa

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Cedric Ogbuehi OL 6-5 308 29 8 Texas A&M

The Houston acquired the following player via trade with the New York Jets:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Blake Cashman LB 6-1 237 25 4 Minnesota

