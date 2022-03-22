Houston Texans Transactions (3-22-2022)

Mar 22, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Jake Eldrenkamp OL 6-5 300 28 1 Washington
Connor Strachan LB 6-0 230 26 1 Boston College

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
T.J. Green DB 6-3 215 27 5 Clemson

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 68

QB, Kyle Allen (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Darius Anderson, #30
2 / 68

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
3 / 68

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TE, Antony Auclair, #83
4 / 68

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

Zach Tarrant
DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
5 / 68

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
OL, Justin Britt, #68
6 / 68

OL, Justin Britt, #68

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
7 / 68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

Zach Tarrant
TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
8 / 68

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
9 / 68

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

Zach Tarrant
WR, Jalen Camp, #17
10 / 68

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, A.J. Cann (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 68

OL, A.J. Cann (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL, Ron'Dell Carter, #75
12 / 68

DL, Ron'Dell Carter, #75

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
LB, Blake Cashman (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
13 / 68

LB, Blake Cashman (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Maliek Collins, #97
14 / 68

DL, Maliek Collins, #97

Zach Tarrant
WR, Nico Collins, #12
15 / 68

WR, Nico Collins, #12

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Chris Conley, #18
16 / 68

WR, Chris Conley, #18

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
17 / 68

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Sam Cooper, #73
18 / 68

OL, Sam Cooper, #73

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Davion Davis, #81
19 / 68

WR, Davion Davis, #81

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Tae Davis
20 / 68

LB, Tae Davis

Zach Tarrant
WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2
21 / 68

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
22 / 68

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

Zach Tarrant
DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
23 / 68

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
24 / 68

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Royce Freeman, #26
25 / 68

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Carson Green, #62
26 / 68

OL, Carson Green, #62

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
27 / 68

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

Zach Tarrant
WR, DaeSean Hamilton  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
28 / 68

WR, DaeSean Hamilton  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
29 / 68

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

DL, Demone Harris, #94
30 / 68

DL, Demone Harris, #94

ZACH TARRANT
WR, Damon Hazelton, #86
31 / 68

WR, Damon Hazelton, #86

Zach Tarrant
OL, Charlie Heck, #67
32 / 68

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

Zach Tarrant
LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
33 / 68

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
34 / 68

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

Houston Texans
FB, Andy Janovich (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
35 / 68

FB, Andy Janovich (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.
36 / 68

An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.

Zach Tarrant
DB, Lonnie Johnson Jr., #1
37 / 68

DB, Lonnie Johnson Jr., #1

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
38 / 68

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
39 / 68

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DL, Kingsley Keke (AP Photo/David Banks)
40 / 68

DL, Kingsley Keke (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DB, Desmond King II, #25
41 / 68

DB, Desmond King II, #25

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
42 / 68

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DL, Roy Lopez, #91
43 / 68

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

OL, Justin McCray, #64
44 / 68

OL, Justin McCray, #64

Zach Tarrant
QB, Davis Mills, #10
45 / 68

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
46 / 68

WR, Chris Moore, #15

Zach Tarrant
DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22
47 / 68

DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
48 / 68

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Eric Murray, #23
49 / 68

DB, Eric Murray, #23

Zach Tarrant
OL, Cedric Ogbuehi (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
50 / 68

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Dare Ogunbowale (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
51 / 68

RB, Dare Ogunbowale (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
52 / 68

LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
53 / 68

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Scottie Phillips, #27
54 / 68

RB, Scottie Phillips, #27

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
55 / 68

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45
56 / 68

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Scott Quessenberry (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
57 / 68

OL, Scott Quessenberry (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
58 / 68

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Derek Rivers, #95
59 / 68

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

Zach Tarrant
OL, Max Scharping, #74
60 / 68

OL, Max Scharping, #74

Zach Tarrant
DB, Tremon Smith, #24
61 / 68

DB, Tremon Smith, #24

Zach Tarrant
OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
62 / 68

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

Zach Tarrant
DB, M.J. Stewart (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
63 / 68

DB, M.J. Stewart (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
64 / 68

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
65 / 68

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
66 / 68

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LS, Jon Weeks #46
67 / 68

LS, Jon Weeks #46

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
DB, Isaac Yiadom
68 / 68

DB, Isaac Yiadom

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
