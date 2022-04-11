Houston Texans Transactions (4-11-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|6-0
|212
|26
|5
|South Florida
