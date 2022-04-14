Houston Texans Transactions (4-14-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to a contract extension:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|5-10
|183
|28
|9
|Oregon State
The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Steven Nelson
|DB
|5-11
|194
|29
|8
|Oregon State
