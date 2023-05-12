Houston Texans Transactions (5-12-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following draft picks:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Brandon Hill
|S
|5-11
|195
|22
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|6-3
|205
|22
|R
|Iowa State
|Jarrett Patterson
|C/G
|6-4
|310
|23
|R
|Notre Dame
|Henry To’oTo’o
|LB
|6-2
|228
|22
|R
|Alabama
The Houston Texans have signed the following rookie free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tyler Beach
|G/T
|6-6
|290
|23
|R
|Wisconsin
|Dylan Deatherage
|T
|6-4
|310
|24
|R
|Western Michigan
|Joe Doyle
|P
|6-1
|199
|27
|R
|Memphis
|Ali Gaye
|DE
|6-6
|265
|25
|R
|LSU
|Darius Joiner
|S
|6-2
|200
|24
|R
|Duke
|Jesse Matthews
|WR
|6-0
|190
|23
|R
|San Diego State
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|6-0
|198
|24
|R
|Arizona State
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|6-3
|210
|22
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Kilian Zierer
|T
|6-7
|312
|25
|R
|Auburn