Houston Texans Transactions (5-12-2023)

May 12, 2023 at 09:59 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following draft picks:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Brandon HillS5-1119522RPittsburgh
Xavier HutchinsonWR6-320522RIowa State
Jarrett PattersonC/G6-431023RNotre Dame
Henry To’oTo’oLB6-222822RAlabama

The Houston Texans have signed the following rookie free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tyler BeachG/T6-629023RWisconsin
Dylan DeatherageT6-431024RWestern Michigan
Joe DoyleP6-119927RMemphis
Ali GayeDE6-626525RLSU
Darius JoinerS6-220024RDuke
Jesse MatthewsWR6-019023RSan Diego State
Xazavian ValladayRB6-019824RArizona State
Jared WayneWR6-321022RPittsburgh
Kilian ZiererT6-731225RAuburn

