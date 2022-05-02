Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Rasheem Green
|DL
|6-4
|279
|24
|5
|USC
The Houston Texans have exercised the fifth-year option on the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experince
|College
|Tytus Howard
|OL
|6-5
|322
|25
|4
|Alabama State
The Houston Texans have traded the following player to the Kansas City Chiefs:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|DB
|6-2
|213
|26
|4
|Kentucky
The Houston Texans have waived/injured the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|5-8
|209
|24
|3
|Mississippi
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
