Houston Texans Transactions (7-25-2023)

Jul 25, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following draft pick:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
C.J. StroudQB6-321821ROhio State

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dylan DeatherageT6-431024RWestern Michigan
Charlie HeckT6-8311264North Carolina
Teagan QuitorianoTE6-6258232Oregon State
Kendall SheffieldCB5-10212274Ohio State
Chase WinovichDE6-3251285Michigan

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the active/non-football illness list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Sheldon RankinsDT6-2305298Louisville

