Houston Texans Transactions (7-25-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following draft pick:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|6-3
|218
|21
|R
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dylan Deatherage
|T
|6-4
|310
|24
|R
|Western Michigan
|Charlie Heck
|T
|6-8
|311
|26
|4
|North Carolina
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6-6
|258
|23
|2
|Oregon State
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|5-10
|212
|27
|4
|Ohio State
|Chase Winovich
|DE
|6-3
|251
|28
|5
|Michigan
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the active/non-football illness list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|6-2
|305
|29
|8
|Louisville