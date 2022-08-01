Houston Texans Transactions (8-1-2022)

Aug 01, 2022 at 12:37 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Physically Unable to Perform list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Teagan QuitorianoTE6-625822ROregon State

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Kevin HoganQB6-3218294Stanford

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 91

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 91

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 91

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 91

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 91

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

WR, Chad Beebe
6 / 91

WR, Chad Beebe

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
7 / 91

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
8 / 91

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
9 / 91

OL, Justin Britt, #68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
10 / 91

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
11 / 91

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
12 / 91

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

WR, Jalen Camp, #17
13 / 91

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
14 / 91

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
15 / 91

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
16 / 91

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
17 / 91

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Chris Conley, #18
18 / 91

WR, Chris Conley, #18

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
19 / 91

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72
20 / 91

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72

DL, Damion Daniels, #93
21 / 91

DL, Damion Daniels, #93

WR, Davion Davis, #14
22 / 91

WR, Davion Davis, #14

LB, Tae Davis, #19
23 / 91

LB, Tae Davis, #19

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
24 / 91

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
25 / 91

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
26 / 91

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
27 / 91

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

WR, Drew Estrada, #81
28 / 91

WR, Drew Estrada, #81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
29 / 91

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
30 / 91

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
31 / 91

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
32 / 91

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
33 / 91

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

TE, Seth Green, #87
34 / 91

TE, Seth Green, #87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
35 / 91

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
36 / 91

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
37 / 91

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
38 / 91

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
39 / 91

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
40 / 91

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
41 / 91

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
42 / 91

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
43 / 91

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

QB, Kevin Hogan, #16
44 / 91

QB, Kevin Hogan, #16

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
45 / 91

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
46 / 91

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

FB, Andy Janovich, #41
47 / 91

FB, Andy Janovich, #41

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50
48 / 91

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89
49 / 91

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
50 / 91

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
51 / 91

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
52 / 91

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
53 / 91

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
54 / 91

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2
55 / 91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2

WR, John Metchie III, #88
56 / 91

WR, John Metchie III, #88

OL, Justin McCray, #64
57 / 91

OL, Justin McCray, #64

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39
58 / 91

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39

QB, Davis Mills, #10
59 / 91

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
60 / 91

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22
61 / 91

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
62 / 91

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
63 / 91

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
64 / 91

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75
65 / 91

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77
66 / 91

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
67 / 91

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
68 / 91

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
69 / 91

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
70 / 91

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
71 / 91

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42
72 / 91

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40
73 / 91

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
74 / 91

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
75 / 91

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
76 / 91

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DL, Derek Rivers, #95
77 / 91

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

OL, Max Scharping, #74
78 / 91

OL, Max Scharping, #74

TE, Mason Schreck, #47
79 / 91

TE, Mason Schreck, #47

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27
80 / 91

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
81 / 91

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
82 / 91

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
83 / 91

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
84 / 91

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
85 / 91

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
86 / 91

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73
87 / 91

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
88 / 91

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

WR, Connor Wedington, #82
89 / 91

WR, Connor Wedington, #82

LS, Jon Weeks #46
90 / 91

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
91 / 91

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (7-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (7-24-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Meet TE Mason Schreck

Get to know TE Mason Schreck, signed as a free agent on June 10, 2022.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-16-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-8-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-6-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-2-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-31-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-23-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

Advertising