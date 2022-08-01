Houston Texans Transactions (8-1-2022)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Physically Unable to Perform list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6-6
|258
|22
|R
|Oregon State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kevin Hogan
|QB
|6-3
|218
|29
|4
|Stanford
