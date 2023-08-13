Houston Texans Transactions (8-13-2023)

Aug 13, 2023 at 09:21 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
Transactions

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
E.J. Perry QB 6-2 210 25 1 Brown
Adam Humphries WR 6-2 195 30 8 Clemson

The following player has passed his physical and returned to practice:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Teagan Quitoriano TE 6-6 258 23 2 Oregon State

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Kendall Sheffield CB 5-10 212 27 4 Ohio State

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Xazavian Valladay RB 6-0 198 25 R Arizona State

