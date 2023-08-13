Houston Texans Transactions (8-13-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|E.J. Perry
|QB
|6-2
|210
|25
|1
|Brown
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|6-2
|195
|30
|8
|Clemson
The following player has passed his physical and returned to practice:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6-6
|258
|23
|2
|Oregon State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|5-10
|212
|27
|4
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|6-0
|198
|25
|R
|Arizona State