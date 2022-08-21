Houston Texans Transactions (8-21-2022)

Aug 21, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have released the following players:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tae DavisLB6-1224265Chattanooga
Andy JanovichFB6-1238297Nebraska

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Myron CunninghamOL6-632524RArkansas

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chester RogersWR6-0184284Grambling State

