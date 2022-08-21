Houston Texans Transactions (8-21-2022)

The Houston Texans have released the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tae Davis
|LB
|6-1
|224
|26
|5
|Chattanooga
|Andy Janovich
|FB
|6-1
|238
|29
|7
|Nebraska
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Myron Cunningham
|OL
|6-6
|325
|24
|R
|Arkansas
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|6-0
|184
|28
|4
|Grambling State
