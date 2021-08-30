Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2021)

The Houston Texans activated the following player from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Laremy Tunsil
|OL
|6-5
|313
|27
|6
|Mississippi
The Houston Texans traded the following player to the New York Jets:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Shaq Lawson
|DL
|6-3
|267
|27
|6
|Clemson
The Houston Texans Waived/Injured the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cornell Armstrong
|DB
|6-0
|185
|25
|4
|Southern Miss
|Tae Davis
|LB
|6-1
|224
|25
|4
|Chattanooga