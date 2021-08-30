Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2021)

Aug 30, 2021 at 05:45 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans activated the following player from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Laremy Tunsil OL 6-5 313 27 6 Mississippi

The Houston Texans traded the following player to the New York Jets:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Shaq Lawson DL 6-3 267 27 6 Clemson

The Houston Texans Waived/Injured the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Cornell Armstrong DB 6-0 185 25 4 Southern Miss
Tae Davis LB 6-1 224 25 4 Chattanooga

