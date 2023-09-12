Houston Texans Transactions (9-12-2023)

Sep 12, 2023 at 05:55 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Gerrid Doaks RB 5-11 228 25 1 Cincinnati
DeAndre Houston-Carson S 6-1 203 30 7 William & Mary
Jared Wayne WR 6-3 210 22 R Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

The Houston Texans have released the following players from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Scott Nelson S 6-2 203 24 1 Wisconsin
Larry Rountree RB 5-10 210 24 1 Missouri

