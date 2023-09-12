Houston Texans Transactions (9-12-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|5-11
|228
|25
|1
|Cincinnati
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|S
|6-1
|203
|30
|7
|William & Mary
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|6-3
|210
|22
|R
|Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have released the following players from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Scott Nelson
|S
|6-2
|203
|24
|1
|Wisconsin
|Larry Rountree
|RB
|5-10
|210
|24
|1
|Missouri