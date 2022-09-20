Houston Texans Transactions (9-20-2022)

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the reserve/injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|LB
|6-0
|231
|30
|9
|Boston College
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the reserve/non-football illness list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Justin Britt
|OL
|6-6
|315
|31
|8
|Missouri
