Houston Texans Transactions (9-20-2022)

Sep 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the reserve/injured list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Kevin Pierre-LouisLB6-0231309Boston College

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the reserve/non-football illness list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Justin BrittOL6-6315318Missouri

