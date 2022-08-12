Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 in the State of Football game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

The State of Football Game celebrates football at all levels in the state of Texas and supports player safety initiatives. NFL's Play Football lauds youth and high school football. This year-round initiative sets out to shape the football experience, promote safety, advocate football values and unite football communities. To celebrate the 20th Annual Houston Texans Youth Football Classic, halftime will feature a matchup between two teams from Legacy The School of Sport Sciences girls flag football teams. Houston Texans Legends Travis Johnson and Fred Weary will lead the teams.

Earlier this year, the Texans held the 14th annual Senior Showcase. As the first NFL team to host an event of this kind, it was a unique opportunity for more than 560 graduating high school senior football players looking to receive scholarships to play at the Division II, Division III and NAIA levels, with 45 colleges in attendance. The Senior Showcase has impacted thousands of student athletes, generating more than 1,400 scholarships and nearly $140 million in scholastic aid.

Saturday's game will be the first time fans will enjoy Fan First Deals. The Texans, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, slashed prices on four of the most-ordered concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. Items include a hot dog, 20 oz. Coca-Cola cup soda, chicken tenders basket and 16 oz. bottled domestic beer. As part of Fan First Deals, the Texans will continue to offer $2 12 oz. water, $5 12 oz. domestic draft beer and $2.50 12 oz. domestic beer outside NRG Stadium.

Below are more details on in-game entertainment and what to look out for at this weekend's matchup against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium.

State of Football features:

Legacy The School of Sports Sciences' girls flag football teams will run out of the tunnel ahead of team introductions.

Youth tackle and flag football kids from the South Texas Youth Football Association will serve as the flag holders.

The national anthem will be performed by The Famous Robert E. Lee Marching Band from Baytown, Texas.

The Atascocita High School Marine Corp Junior ROTC will serve as the Color Guard.

Heisman Trophy winner, college football Hall of Famer and proud University of Houston alum Andre Ware will serve as the Homefield Advantage Captain. He will help lead the Houston Texans Cheer Chant following the national anthem.

6A State Championships and captains from North Shore High School and 5A State Champions Captains from Katy Paetow High School will serve as Coin Toss Captains.

The halftime show will feature teams from Legacy The School of Sports Sciences in the 20th annual Houston Texans Football Classic. Following the show, the Texans will honor the 2021 Houston Methodist Coach of the Year, former Katy Paetow Head Coach BJ Gotte.

The Texans will also recognize James Williams from Fort Bend Marshall High School as a Greater Houston Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor inductee during the third quarter of the game.