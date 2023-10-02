Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Week 6 | October 15, 2023

The Houston Texans welcome the New Orleans Saints to NRG Stadium on October 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT for Week 6 NFL action.
The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 in the 2023 preseason. Last time the two teams met, in the 2019 regular season, the Saints won 30-28.
Players and Coaches to Know
Houston Texans
Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
Key Position Players: DB Derek Stingley Jr., DL Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Robert Woods, WR Tank Dell
New Orleans Saints
Head Coach: Dennis Allen
Quarterback: Derek Carr
Key Position Players: RB Jamaal Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Chris Olave, DE Cameron Jordan, S Tyrann Mathieu
