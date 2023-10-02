Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Week 6 | October 15, 2023

Oct 02, 2023 at 01:30 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (219)
An image from the Aug. 27, 2023 preseason away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans won 17-13.

The Houston Texans welcome the New Orleans Saints to NRG Stadium on October 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT for Week 6 NFL action.

The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 in the 2023 preseason. Last time the two teams met, in the 2019 regular season, the Saints won 30-28.

Ticket Quick Links

Untitled (86)

Players and Coaches to Know

Houston Texans

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
Key Position Players: DB Derek Stingley Jr., DL Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Robert Woods, WR Tank Dell

New Orleans Saints

Head Coach: Dennis Allen
Quarterback: Derek Carr﻿
Key Position Players: RB Jamaal Williams﻿, RB Alvin Kamara﻿, WR Chris Olave﻿, DE Cameron Jordan﻿, S Tyrann Mathieu

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Suites | Saints Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Texans at Falcons, Week 5 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 21-19 loss at Atlanta
news

Dalton Schultz catches TD, leads Texans in catches & yards in Week 5

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz caught a touchdown pass and led the team in receiving yards in Sunday's road loss to the Falcons.
news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
Advertising