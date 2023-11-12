Texans win on Ammendola game-winning field goal

Matt Ammendola stepped up with five seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied at 27 apiece. His right foot was called upon to finish another dramatic Texans victory.

Ammendola nailed a 38-yard field goal to send the Texans sideline into a frenzy. The field goal capped a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took the final 1:33 off the clock.

This was the first game-winning field goal that Ammendola has kicked since he booted the ball for North Penn High School.

"I've had a few close ones come down to it with a minute left," Ammendola said. "But that was the first official walk-off game-winner since high school. Felt good to get with the team afterwards. I had no idea they were going to pick me up like that. Just a great way to end the game."

Ammendola was elevated from the Texans practice squad earlier this week after Ka'imi Fairbairn went down with a quad injury during the game against the Buccaneers. He finished the game with field goals of 45, 22 and 38 yards. He also hit all three extra points as well.

"Calm and confident," Ammendola said about how he felt. "Sometimes you just have to be free out there. Whatever happens happens. Felt good to get it done."

This was the first time that Ammendola has made three field goals in a single game in his NFL career. Prior to Sunday, Ammendola hadn't kicked in a game since October 16, 2022 when he was a kicker for the Arizona Cardinals.

"I'm just so blessed for the opportunity," Ammendola said. "Thank you to the Texans organization. I'm just happy to be here. I couldn't have done it without these guys."