Texans win on Ammendola game-winning field goal

Published: Nov 12, 2023 at 03:32 PM Updated: Nov 12, 2023 at 03:32 PM
Josh Koch
AmendolaCIN

Matt Ammendola stepped up with five seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied at 27 apiece. His right foot was called upon to finish another dramatic Texans victory.

Ammendola nailed a 38-yard field goal to send the Texans sideline into a frenzy. The field goal capped a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took the final 1:33 off the clock.

This was the first game-winning field goal that Ammendola has kicked since he booted the ball for North Penn High School.

"I've had a few close ones come down to it with a minute left," Ammendola said. "But that was the first official walk-off game-winner since high school. Felt good to get with the team afterwards. I had no idea they were going to pick me up like that. Just a great way to end the game."

Ammendola was elevated from the Texans practice squad earlier this week after Ka'imi Fairbairn went down with a quad injury during the game against the Buccaneers. He finished the game with field goals of 45, 22 and 38 yards. He also hit all three extra points as well.

"Calm and confident," Ammendola said about how he felt. "Sometimes you just have to be free out there. Whatever happens happens. Felt good to get it done."

This was the first time that Ammendola has made three field goals in a single game in his NFL career. Prior to Sunday, Ammendola hadn't kicked in a game since October 16, 2022 when he was a kicker for the Arizona Cardinals.

"I'm just so blessed for the opportunity," Ammendola said. "Thank you to the Texans organization. I'm just happy to be here. I couldn't have done it without these guys."

Ammendola has played for the Jets, Chiefs, Cardinals and now Texans in his third year in the NFL after a collegiate career at Oklahoma State.

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown: Both sides of the ball stand out vs. Cincy

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-27 victory over Cincinnati 
news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."
news

Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins wreaked havoc on the Bengals Sunday, sacking Joe Burrow three times in the 30-27 victory.
news

C.J. for MVP: National conversation has begun around Texans rookie

C.J. Stroud has entered the MVP conversation, getting nods from Adam Schefter, LeBron James.
news

VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans snap the Bengals four-game winning streak in Week 10
news

Texans win on dramatic final drive for second-straight week

Texans win in dramatic fashion for second-straight week.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Bengals 30-27 in last second thriller

Matt Ammendola nails last-second field goal to move Texans to 5-4 on the season
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bengals in thrilling victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans big win at in Cincinnati here with the top highlights.
news

Stroud goes untouched for Texans touchdown

Texans QB C.J. Stroud rushes in for score to extend lead, hits "O-H" celebration
news

Singletary rumbles in for first touchdown as a Texan

Devin Singletary rushes for his first touchdown as a Houston Texan.
Advertising