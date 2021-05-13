How does the AFC South 2021 Schedule Stack Up? | Daily Brew

The NFL released its full slate of games for its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule. How did the rest of the AFC South shake out? Here's a quick overview of each of the Houston Texans' divisional opponents and their schedule highlights and hurdles in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Finished 11-5 in 2020, first in the AFC South

Lost in the AFC Wild Card game 24-27 at Buffalo

2021 Season Opener

Carson Wentz and the Colts will kick off the 2021 season against the Seattle Seahawks at home. Indianapolis has not hosted a season opener in three years.

Primetime Games

The Colts will play four primetime games in 2021, including three on the road:

Week 5: Colts at Baltimore Ravens (October 11, Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Colts at San Francisco 49ers (October 24, Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: New York Jets at Colts (November 4, Thursday Night Football)

Week 16: Colts at Arizona Cardinals (December 25, 7:15 p.m. CT, Christmas)

Longest road stretch

The Colts will open their season hosting two NFC West teams and then immediately hit the road for a three-game road stretch for Weeks 3 through 5. The Colts return home in Week 6 to host the Texans.

Week 3: Colts at Tennessee (September 26, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 4: Colts at Miami (October 3, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 5: Colts at Baltimore (October 11, Monday Night Football)

Bye Week

The Colts don't have a bye week until the final month of the season in Week 14 on December 12.

Possible Cold Weather games

Since the Colts play indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium (unless the roof is open) during winter, the only possibility they have for a cold-weather game be in Week 11. The Colts travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on November 21.

NFC Matchups

The AFC South will play the NFC West this year and the Colts will knock out two of the four matchups to start the season: Seattle (Week 1) and the Los Angeles Rams (Week 2). The Colts will also travel to San Francisco (Week 7) and Arizona (Week 16).

The 17th Game

With the addition of a 17th regular season game this year, the AFC South will host NFC South this year against the team with the same 2020 place in their respective division. Since the Colts finished second in the AFC South last year, they will face the second-place and Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 12 (November 28) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Finished 1-15 in 2020, fourth in the AFC South

Earned the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

Hired new head coach Urban Meyer

2021 Season Opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially begin the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era in Houston at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 12 at 12 p.m. CT.

Primetime Games

The Jaguars will play two nationally-televised games in 2021, with one kickoff in primetime. The Jaguars only 2021 primetime game takes place in Week 4 and could feature two No. 1 overall draft picks. Lawrence and Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow, drafted first overall in 2020, will face off in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football on September 30.

The annual London game is back on the schedule after all international NFL games were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. In Week 6, the Jaguars will play a home game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur on October 17 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Extended Road Trip

Jacksonville will travel for four of their five games beginning in December. The only home game in the stretch will be against the Texans at home in Week 15.

Week 13: Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (December 5, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 14: Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (December 12, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 16: Jaguars at New York Jets (December 26, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 17: Jaguars at New England Patriots (January 2, 12 p.m. CT)

*Bye Week *The Jaguars will have a bye in Week 7 following their game in London.

Possible Cold Weather games

The Jaguars have a lot of potential for cold and snowy games in 2021, playing the Jets and Patriots on the road in December.

The 17th Game

The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons, who finished last in the NFC South with a 4-12 record last year, in Week 12 for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff at TIAA Bank Field.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Finished 11-5 in 2020, first in the AFC South

Defeated the Patriots and Ravens in the Wild Card and Division Round, respectively

Lost 35-24 at Kansas City in the NFC Championship game

2021 Season Opener

The Titans will begin their 2021 at home against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for a noon kickoff.

Primetime Games

The Titans have three primetime slots in 2021, two of which are home games.

Week 6: Buffalo Bills at Titans (October 18, Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Titans at Los Angeles Rams (November 7, Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: San Francisco 49ers at Titans (December 23, Thursday Night Football)

Bye Week

The Titans will have their bye in Week 13.

Possible Cold Weather Games

The Titans could be playing in cold or inclement weather during their Week 12 game at New England or Week 15 matchup at Pittsburgh (December 19).

The 17th Game

The Titans will host the New Orleans Saints, who finished atop the NFC South last year with a 12-4 record, in Week 10 for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff at Nissan Stadium.