How Laremy Tunsil has impressed Lovie Smith | Daily Brew

OL Laremy Tunsil isn't much of a talker, but when he speaks, Lovie Smith listens.

"What I've found out about him, from my shorter time around him, is when he starts talking, he makes a whole lot of sense on so many things," Smith said. "Just his knowledge of the game, taking care of his body, all of those things, being a pro. Been really impressed with that."

Smith selected the Houston Texans two-time Pro Bowl left tackle a captain against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. But even before he stepped foot onto the field for the coin toss, Tunsil had already proven himself as a leader by example.

"He's showed up," Smith said. "First off, we know who he is. He's as talented as a player as we have, and we're paying him that way. He's been great in the locker room, showing up every day and giving his all, each play, a good presence in the locker room, all those things. Guys, that's what they're looking for, a veteran that's been around and has played a high level for a long period of time. How have you done this?"

Reserved but easygoing, Tunsil has let his play do the talking this season.

Against one of the best defenses in the NFL, Tunsil was part of an o-line that paved the way for a season-high 168 yards rushing on 32 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil has posted an 86.4 grade, the fourth highest among tackles between Weeks 1-9.

"First and foremost, he doesn't change," OL A.J. Cann said. "Laremy is going to be Laremy. That's what we like about him. He doesn't change. He's going to come in, he's quiet but he is going to work and I think that's the part that puts him in that leadership role. He comes into work every day and that's what we respect about Laremy."

