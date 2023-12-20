How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 16

Dec 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Staff
231219-how-to-watch

GAME DETAILS

  • What: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns
  • When: Sunday, Dec 24. at 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

16-CBS

WATCH ON TV

  • With the Call: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
  • In-Market: Texans fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map.
  • Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information.

HOW TO LISTEN

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-byPlay) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

WHAT IS NFL+?

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Please find FAQ HERE. NFL+ has two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Fans can sign up for a 7-day free trial at any point in the season. NFL+ is available within the NFL App and can also be accessed via web at nfl.com/plus. NFL+ is US only and does not impact Game Pass international.

H-Town-Showdown-16x9

