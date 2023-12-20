How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 16

HOW TO LISTEN

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

WHAT IS NFL+?

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Please find FAQ HERE. NFL+ has two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Fans can sign up for a 7-day free trial at any point in the season. NFL+ is available within the NFL App and can also be accessed via web at nfl.com/plus. NFL+ is US only and does not impact Game Pass international.