Hunting for a Win | Daily Brew

I was in my living room Christmas Eve and there it was – a playoff picture graphic on Sunday Night Football, complete with the Texans in the 'In the hunt' column.

That's what I wanted for Christmas back when training camp started. John Harris and I talked about it during our radio shows. If the Texans could be considered an 'in the hunt' team in December, that would be a huge step.

The three seasons prior it was more like 'in player evaluation' than in any playoff hunt.

But here we are. And as rough as last weekend was, I'm here to tell you that it doesn't matter. This is the NFL where all that matters is next week – as long as there is a next week.