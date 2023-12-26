Hunting for a Win | Daily Brew

Dec 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

daily-brew

I was in my living room Christmas Eve and there it was – a playoff picture graphic on Sunday Night Football, complete with the Texans in the 'In the hunt' column.

That's what I wanted for Christmas back when training camp started. John Harris and I talked about it during our radio shows. If the Texans could be considered an 'in the hunt' team in December, that would be a huge step.

The three seasons prior it was more like 'in player evaluation' than in any playoff hunt.

But here we are. And as rough as last weekend was, I'm here to tell you that it doesn't matter. This is the NFL where all that matters is next week – as long as there is a next week.

I know what you've been doing – reading about the NFL tie-breaker process. Preparing taxes for a foreign business on American soil is less complicated.

Just know that winning is the most important ingredient. And what's next requires another all-you-got effort against the Tennessee Titans.

Didn't we just see this movie recently? Well, here comes the quickie sequel. Remember that the Texans bottled up Derrick Henry to a historically bad performance. And we're talking NFL history, not just match up history.

But Henry was back last week, giving the playoff-pushing Seahawks all they can handle. Ryan Tannehill was in the hole, filling in for an injured Will Levis. Where's Zack Mettenberger when you need him?

I've seen some long injury reports this season but I'm betting Wednesday's tally, post-practice, will have me close to hyperventilating.

The Texans were battling against the Browns with two defensive ends and two safeties who weren't with the squad when the season began. Heck, two of the four weren't with the team on Thanksgiving.

No one is going to care about the injury woes. This whole season has had a next-man-up mentality and that's what it's going to take Sunday.

It's back in the division and another bell-to-bell street fight with the Titans, to keep the postseason hopes alive.

And we wouldn't have it any other way.

Related Content

news

Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. 
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, a cinematic treatment & awards | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, and the win at Tennessee got the cinematic treatment from the Texans TV crew.
news

Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans hit the practice field today to get set for the Browns. There's been an addition to the squad, too. 
news

One Game at a Time (Sort of) | Daily Brew

Shhh, don't tell Coach Ryans, Nick Caserio or any of the players I'm doing this - but I'm checking out the playoff picture and (gasp) looking ahead.
news

Happy Victory Monday! Re-living the Texans triumph over Titans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won a big one in Tennessee and now sit two games over .500 with three games remaining.
news

Hijacking the Brew to Rant | Daily Brew

Allow me to hijack the Daily Brew to make some points of a personal opinion. These don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.
news

Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get set for the Titans and a Sunday showdown in Nashville.
news

Important Wednesday on deck & Desmond King's journey | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will hit the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, and cornerback Desmond King is happy he's back in town after spending time with the Steelers.
news

Texans and Titans – It's On!  | Daily Brew

OK, the 24-hour rule has expired. We all need to get over what happened Sunday and gear up for Tennessee. I should really be specific here that the players and coaches need to. You can do what you like.
news

The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans remain in the playoff hunt, but they're facing a slew of injuries to key players from Sunday's loss at the Jets.
news

The Apple, the Accolades and the EVP | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take off Saturday for a trip to face the New York Jets, and Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on what's to come.
Advertising