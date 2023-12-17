"I'm built for this": QB Case Keenum guides Texans to thrilling OT win | Week 15

Case Keenum and the Texans had so much stacked against them coming into Sunday's game with the Titans, and the obstacles only piled on in the early going.

And that's just the way he likes it.

"I'm bult for this," the veteran quarterback said with a smile, just moments after he engineered a game-winning field goal drive in overtime.

Houston triumphed, 19-16, with a Ka'imi Fairbairn 54-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period. But before all that, Keenum and company overcame hurdle, after hurdle, after hurdle en route to the victory.

Starter C.J. Stroud's concussion opened the door for Keenum to start. But the quarterback was without 1,000-yard receiver Nico Collins, who's injured calf kept him from suiting up at Nashville. Further, the Texans offensive line was without starting right tackle George Fant for the first time all season, as he was inactive due to injury.

The defense was without starters in defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. and linebacker Blake Cashman, and the Titans held a 13-0 advantage just over a minute into the second quarter.