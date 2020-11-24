Identical twins A.J., C.J. Moore to play in Texans-Lions Thanksgiving game | Daily Brew

Nov 24, 2020 at 09:27 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

For the first time since their high school track meets in Bassfield, Mississippi, A.J. and C.J. Moore will compete against each other when the Houston Texans face the Detroit Lions this week.

"It's amazing man," A.J. Moore said. "It's a dream come true. Definitely been looking forward to this our whole life ever since we put on shoulder pads and a helmet. It's finally going to happen."

The identical twin brothers, Texans safety A.J. and Lions safety C.J. Moore, are just one of six pairs of twins currently in the NFL.

Their careers began at the age of five, after receiving their first set of football pads. The Moore boys grew up playing football in their Mississippi backyard with their dad and their uncle, and mostly for the same team throughout school. In fact, they even attended the University of Mississippi together where the safeties played four seasons (2014-17) before parting ways to the NFL.

A.J. Moore, initially signed by the New England Patriots as a college free agent in 2018, led the Texans in special teams tackles in back-to-back seasons (2018-19). This season, he missed five games while on Injured Reserve after suffering an injury in Week 3 at Pittsburgh. Moore returned to the lineup this past Sunday, taking defensive snaps and contributing on special teams in the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots.

On Thursday, the twins will play in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season, the nationally-televised Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.

"It feels great, it's super exciting," C.J. Moore said in an interview with Texans TV. "It's something we've always dreamed about and to be playing on Thanksgiving Day, big tradition for us here in Detroit against my twin bro, like I said, it's a blessing and I'm looking forward to it."

"I mean, just the national television part, Thanksgiving Day, that just pretty much is the icing on the cake," A.J. Moore said. "It really doesn't get any better than that. Just for us to go out there and do something that we love and to be able to put on for our family, our town, for ourselves, it just means the world to us."

The Texans will kick off against the Lions on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are hoping for a loud crowd in Sunday's opener at NRG Stadium, and QB C.J. Stroud graded out favorably in his NFL debut. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans begin their second week of the regular season with a look back at what happened Sunday at Baltimore, and a sneak peak ahead of this weekend's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
news

The Opener, Uniform FAQs, the Legends | Daily Brew

Vandermeer shares his thoughts leading up to Week 1 in Baltimore 
news

A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released a new hype video, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud discuss Sunday's game at Baltimore, plus Peyton Manning crushes every commercial he makes. 
news

Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

The depth chart is out, Will Anderson, Jr. and the idea of "pressure" and a Jalen Pitre initiative off the field dominate this morning's Daily Brew.
news

The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans got after it, laboring on Labor Day, getting in their first practice as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

4 uniforms in 2024 & J.J. Watt on bongos for Jimmy Buffett? | Daily Brew

Game week is finally here! Plus, more on the Texans uniform changes to come...and J.J. Watt once played the bongos for Jimmy Buffett. 
news

Season Premiere and Labor Day Weekend Ramp-up | Daily Brew

Vandermeer talks Season Premiere and ramping up for the long Labor Day Weekend ahead
news

Texans back at work, roster updates, Nebraska's epic team entrance | Daily Brew

Roster movements continue, Nick Caserio gives the latest, plus Nebraska fans showed up for their women's volleyball team. 
Advertising