Identical twins A.J., C.J. Moore to play in Texans-Lions Thanksgiving game | Daily Brew

A.J. Moore, initially signed by the New England Patriots as a college free agent in 2018, led the Texans in special teams tackles in back-to-back seasons (2018-19). This season, he missed five games while on Injured Reserve after suffering an injury in Week 3 at Pittsburgh. Moore returned to the lineup this past Sunday, taking defensive snaps and contributing on special teams in the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots.

On Thursday, the twins will play in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season, the nationally-televised Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.

"It feels great, it's super exciting," C.J. Moore said in an interview with Texans TV. "It's something we've always dreamed about and to be playing on Thanksgiving Day, big tradition for us here in Detroit against my twin bro, like I said, it's a blessing and I'm looking forward to it."

"I mean, just the national television part, Thanksgiving Day, that just pretty much is the icing on the cake," A.J. Moore said. "It really doesn't get any better than that. Just for us to go out there and do something that we love and to be able to put on for our family, our town, for ourselves, it just means the world to us."