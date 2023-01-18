Important NFL dates to remember in the winter/spring of 2023

Jan 17, 2023 at 09:01 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Texans concluded their 2022 season with a victory at Indianapolis on January 8. They've begun interviewing head coach candidates and are also prepping for the 2023 NFL Draft. Below are some notable dates to keep in mind over the next four months. For a more comprehensive list, please click HERE.

February 13 - Waiver system begins for 2023. A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game (waiver requests made on Friday and Saturday of each week will expire at 4:00 p.m. New York time, on the following Monday.) Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club desires to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until after the trading deadline.

February 28 - March 6 - NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

March 7 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 7 - College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school's Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.

March 7 - April 19 - Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts.

March 13 - 15 - Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officisals (excluding the Head Coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.

No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

March 15 - End/Start of League Year. Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit Qualifying Offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2022 contracts who have fewer than three Accrued Seasons of free agency credit.

March 15 - Trading period for 2023. Trading begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts.

March 26 - 29 - Trading period for 2023. Trading begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts.

April 3 - Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 27 - Annual Selection Meeting/NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

May 5 - 8 or May 12 - 15 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

