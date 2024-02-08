 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
IMPORTANT night ahead for the Houston Texans | Daily Brew

Feb 08, 2024 at 09:54 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewstroudlog

Tonight's the night.

We'll find out if Andre Johnson makes it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or if he'll have to wait another year.

Barring a MAJOR upset, we'll also learn that quarterback C.J. Stroud is the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 'NFL Honors' show happens tonight in Las Vegas. You can watch it on CBS or the NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. CT. It's the annual awards program when the Hall of Fame class gets announced, along with all the individual awards like Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, and Walter Payton Man of the Year are unveiled.

In the past, J.J. Watt took home three Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2012, 2014 and 2015), and then the Walter Payton Man of the Year after the 2017 season.

Tonight, in addition to Johnson and Stroud perhaps getting honored, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. is a nominee for Defensive Rookie of the Year, DeMeco Ryans is up for Head Coach of the Year and Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik has been nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year.

It promises to be a banner evening for the franchise.

Already this morning, Stroud's been honored with a different Rookie of the Year honor.

Stroud can also hoop. The quarterback loves basketball and played it growing up in southern California, and **will soon take part in a celebrity all-star game**. Stroud will play with other stars like Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and award-winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson.

One of Stroud's many favorite targets last fall was wide receiver Tank Dell. Last weekend at the TriStar Houston Sports Collector's Show, Aaron Wilson of KPRC caught up with Dell about **his plans for this offseason and how his rehab is progressing**.

