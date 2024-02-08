IMPORTANT night ahead for the Houston Texans | Daily Brew

Tonight's the night.

We'll find out if Andre Johnson makes it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or if he'll have to wait another year.

Barring a MAJOR upset, we'll also learn that quarterback C.J. Stroud is the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 'NFL Honors' show happens tonight in Las Vegas. You can watch it on CBS or the NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. CT. It's the annual awards program when the Hall of Fame class gets announced, along with all the individual awards like Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, and Walter Payton Man of the Year are unveiled.

In the past, J.J. Watt took home three Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2012, 2014 and 2015), and then the Walter Payton Man of the Year after the 2017 season.

Tonight, in addition to Johnson and Stroud perhaps getting honored, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. is a nominee for Defensive Rookie of the Year, DeMeco Ryans is up for Head Coach of the Year and Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik has been nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year.

It promises to be a banner evening for the franchise.