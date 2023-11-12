Inactives: CB Derek Stingley, Jr. active, several starters out at Cincinnati

Nov 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231112-inactives

The Houston Texans welcome back Derek Stingley, Jr., Robert Woods and Sheldon Rankins against Cincinnati, but they'll be without several starters against the Bengals.

- WR Nico Collins
- S Jimmie Ward
- RB Dameon Pierce
- LB Henry To'oTo'o
- TE Brevin Jordan
- FB Andrew Beck
- LB Jake Hansen 

Collins, Ward, Pierce, To'oTo'o and Beck have all started numerous games for Houston this season. They'll not suit up today at Cincinnati.

Collins (calf), Pierce (ankle), Ward (hamstring), To'oTo'o (concussion) were ruled out on Friday.

Stingley played in the first two games of 2023 and then went on injured reserve because of a leg injury prior to the Week 3 win at Jacksonville. The cornerback came off the injured reserve on Saturday and is now active. At wide receiver, Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and a score. Rankins, meanwhile, has started six games in 2023 at defensive tackle for Houston.

The Texans will kick off against the Bengals in Paycor Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

