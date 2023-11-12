Inactives: CB Derek Stingley, Jr. active, several starters out at Cincinnati

The Houston Texans welcome back Derek Stingley, Jr., Robert Woods and Sheldon Rankins against Cincinnati, but they'll be without several starters against the Bengals.

Stingley played in the first two games of 2023 and then went on injured reserve because of a leg injury prior to the Week 3 win at Jacksonville. The cornerback came off the injured reserve on Saturday and is now active. At wide receiver, Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and a score. Rankins, meanwhile, has started six games in 2023 at defensive tackle for Houston.