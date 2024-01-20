Inactives: DE Jerry Hughes won't suit up at Baltimore

The Texans released their inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff at Baltimore, and for the second straight week they'll be without defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The five inactive players today are the same five from last week's Wild Card win over the Browns at NRG Stadium.

Hughes, who appeared in all 17 regular season contests in 2023, injured his ankle in the season finale at Indianapolis.

DE Jerry Hughes
TE Eric Saubert
DT Teair Tart
OL Nick Broeker
*QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.

