Inactives | Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|14
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|49
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|93
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 25th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans took on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
WR Brandin Cooks eclipsed the 8,000 yard mark for his career, but he's the only player in NFL history to do so before the age of 29, while also having played for four different franchises.
LB Christian Kirksey came up with a third quarter pick leading to a Texans field goal.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 2 vs. the Denver Broncos.
Tight End O.J. Howard began the week meeting his new teammates and ended it by scoring a pair of touchdowns in his Houston Texans debut.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
QB Davis Mills led a pair of scoring drives for the Texans during their preseason finale against the 49ers.