Inactives | Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Sep 25, 2022 at 10:35 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
9Brevin JordanTE
14Tyler JohnsonWR
20Isaac YiadomDB
49Jake HansenLB
76Austin DeculusOL
93Kurt HinishDL

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
1 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
2 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
3 / 52

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
4 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
5 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
6 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
7 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
8 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
9 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
10 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
11 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
12 / 52

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
16 / 52

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
17 / 52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
18 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
19 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
20 / 52

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
27 / 52

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
28 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
29 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
30 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
31 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
32 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
33 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
34 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
35 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
36 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
46 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
49 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
50 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
51 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
52 / 52

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

