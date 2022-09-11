Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|14
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|32
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|49
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|56
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|92
|Rasheem Green
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Tight End O.J. Howard began the week meeting his new teammates and ended it by scoring a pair of touchdowns in his Houston Texans debut.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
QB Davis Mills led a pair of scoring drives for the Texans during their preseason finale against the 49ers.
The Houston Texans are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Game 3 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.
Postgame notes and stats from the Houston Texans Preseason Game 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Game 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.
Postgame notes and stats from the Houston Texans Preseason Game 1 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Houston Texans are taking on the New Orleans Saints in Game 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.
For every visit to the red zone, TDECU has committed to donate $300 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.