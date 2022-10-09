Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|15
|Chris Moore
|WR
|52
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL
|53
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|56
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|94
|Demone Harris
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Following the win at Jacksonville, several Texans in the locker room explained what Sunday's win meant for the team.
Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith reacts to getting his first win as a Texan in Jacksonville.
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce energized the team with a late-game 20-yard rumble. It helped pace the Texans to their first win of 2022.
Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.
Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce pounded the rock on the Texans fourth-quarter scoring drive.
Houston Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. comes up with a big INT at Jacksonville.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 9th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Following a Week 4 home defeat to the Chargers, Texans QB Davis Mills explained what he and the offense must do get a victory.
Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Chargers Week 4 matchup.