Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 09, 2022 at 10:32 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
9Brevin JordanTE
15Chris MooreWR
52Jonathan GreenardDL
53Blake CashmanLB
56Thomas BookerDL
76Austin DeculusOL
94Demone HarrisDL

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
3 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
4 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
13 / 53

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
17 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
18 / 53

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
19 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
20 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
21 / 53

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
22 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
23 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
24 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
25 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
26 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
27 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
28 / 53

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
43 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
44 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
45 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
53 / 53

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inside the locker room: Texans happy to "get over the hump"

Following the win at Jacksonville, several Texans in the locker room explained what Sunday's win meant for the team.

news

Head Coach Lovie Smith talks plans after getting first win as a Texan

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith reacts to getting his first win as a Texan in Jacksonville.

news

Dameon Pierce ignites Texans with 20-yard run

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce energized the team with a late-game 20-yard rumble. It helped pace the Texans to their first win of 2022.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Jaguars

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

news

Dameon Pierce gives Texans late lead with touchdown run

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce pounded the rock on the Texans fourth-quarter scoring drive.

news

Derek Stingley Jr. picks up first career INT

Houston Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. comes up with a big INT at Jacksonville.

news

Texans vs. Jaguars | Week 5

The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 9th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Davis Mills details what must change for Texans to win

Following a Week 4 home defeat to the Chargers, Texans QB Davis Mills explained what he and the offense must do get a victory.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Chargers

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Chargers Week 4 matchup.

news

With mom at the game, Dameon Pierce explodes for 75-yard TD

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown against the L.A. Chargers.

Advertising