Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 02, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
9Brevin JordanTE
20Isaac YiadomDB
49Jake HansenLB
50Michael DwumfourDL
76Austin DeculusOL
85Pharaoh BrownTE
94Demone HarrisDL

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
1 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
2 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
3 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
4 / 53

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
13 / 53

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
17 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
18 / 53

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
19 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
20 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
21 / 53

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
22 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
23 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
24 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
25 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
26 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
27 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
28 / 53

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
43 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
44 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
45 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
53 / 53

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Dameon Pierce explodes for 75-yard TD

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown against the L.A. Chargers.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 2nd at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

The Voice singer, local nurse Vaughn Mugol to perform National Anthem

Team Ariana's Vaughn Mugol will be singing the National Anthem on Sunday as the Texans take on the Chargers at NRG Stadium.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Bears

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Bears Week 3 matchup.

news

Jalen Pitre shines as a bright spot in Texans loss at Chicago

Rookie Jalen Pitre picked off two passes, registered a sack and impressed his teammates on Sunday in Chicago.

news

Texans vs. Bears | Week 3

The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Dameon Pierce breaks loose on scoring drive

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce was a force on a Texans second quarter touchdown drive.

news

Jordan Akins scores TD in first game back with Texans

In his first game back with the Texans, TE Jordan Akins finds the endzone early in Week 3 at Chicago.

news

Jalen Pitre picks off 1st career pass

Rookie DB Jalen Pitre intercepted a Justin Fields pass in the first quarter of the Texans' Week 3 road contest at Chicago.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 3 vs. the Chicago Bears.

news

Texans vs. Broncos | Week 2

The Houston Texans took on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Advertising