Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|49
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|50
|Michael Dwumfour
|DL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|85
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|94
|Demone Harris
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown against the L.A. Chargers.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 2nd at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Team Ariana's Vaughn Mugol will be singing the National Anthem on Sunday as the Texans take on the Chargers at NRG Stadium.
Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Bears Week 3 matchup.
Rookie Jalen Pitre picked off two passes, registered a sack and impressed his teammates on Sunday in Chicago.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
Rookie RB Dameon Pierce was a force on a Texans second quarter touchdown drive.
In his first game back with the Texans, TE Jordan Akins finds the endzone early in Week 3 at Chicago.
Rookie DB Jalen Pitre intercepted a Justin Fields pass in the first quarter of the Texans' Week 3 road contest at Chicago.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 3 vs. the Chicago Bears.