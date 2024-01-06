Inactives: Jonathan Greenard, Robert Woods out at Indianapolis | Week 18

Jan 06, 2024 at 05:45 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

240106-inactives

For the regular season finale at Indianapolis, the Texans will be without their 2023 sacks leader and a captain on offense.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard is inactive for the second straight week due to an ankle injury, while wide receiver and team captain Robert Woods is out with a hip injury. They won't play in the Week 18 contest against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Greenard logged 12.5 sacks this season, while Woods caught 40 passes for 426 yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Noah Brown is inactive because of a back injury. In 10 games this season, Brown caught 33 passes for 567 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

DE Jonathan Greenard
WR Robert Woods
WR Noah Brown
CB Kris Boyd
OL Nick Broeker
*QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.

Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Texans punch ticket to playoffs with 23-19 victory over Colts

Houston makes playoffs for first time since 2019
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans earn a playoff spot with victory against Colts

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts game here with the top highlights.
news

Motoring In: Singletary caps Texans scoring drive to regain lead | Week 18 

Houston regains lead with rushing touchdown
news

Stroud for 4K: Texans rookie QB surpasses 4,000-yard passing mark | Week 18

C.J. Stroud joins elite company as he surpasses 4,000 yards passing in rookie season
news

Texans extend lead with Beck Touchdown | Week 18 

Houston cashes in with Stroud to Beck connection
news

Collins joins exclusive company with 1,200-plus receiving yards | Week 18

Nico becomes third-ever Texans receiver to reach mark
news

Sack Machine: Texans defense sets new single-season sacks franchise record | Week 18 

With Christian Harris sack, Houston breaks franchise mark
news

Welcome to prime time: Stroud hits Collins for 75-yard touchdown | Week 18  

On first play on offense, Texans hit big pass for score
news

Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts | Week 18

It's COLTS WEEK…again! And, this one means even more than ever, literally.
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to Indianapolis for regular season finale against the Colts

It's finally here…well, almost. Sort of depends on when you're reading this article, but just know that the Texans' upcoming matchup with the Colts has more on the line than any other regular season matchup between these two teams.
news

Harris Hits: Tennessee Titans | Week 17

For the first time since 2015, the Texans completed a sweep of the Tennessee Titans. 
Advertising