Inactives: Jonathan Greenard, Robert Woods out at Indianapolis | Week 18

For the regular season finale at Indianapolis, the Texans will be without their 2023 sacks leader and a captain on offense.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard is inactive for the second straight week due to an ankle injury, while wide receiver and team captain Robert Woods is out with a hip injury. They won't play in the Week 18 contest against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Greenard logged 12.5 sacks this season, while Woods caught 40 passes for 426 yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Noah Brown is inactive because of a back injury. In 10 games this season, Brown caught 33 passes for 567 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

DE Jonathan Greenard

WR Robert Woods

WR Noah Brown

CB Kris Boyd

OL Nick Broeker

*QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.