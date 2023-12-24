Inactives: QB C.J. Stroud out, WR Nico Collins in vs. Cleveland

For the second straight week, the Houston Texans will be without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The team announced their inactives for the Week 16 home game against the Browns, and Stroud is out due to a concussion. He exited the road contest at the Jets two weeks ago, and hasn't practiced or played since. Case Keenum started in his place in last week's victory at Tennessee.

Fellow rookie Will Anderson, Jr. will also miss a second straight start because of an ankle injury, and linebacker Blake Cashman is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Nico Collins, who caught a 13-yard pass against the Jets to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season, is back after missing the rest of the game at New York two weeks ago and being inactive last weekend in Nashville.

The Texans claimed defensive lineman Teair Tart off waivers this week. The former Titan will be inactive today against Cleveland.

Case Keenum will be active at quarterback for just the third time in 2023.

- QB C.J. Stroud

- DE Will Anderson, Jr.

- LB Blake Cashman

- OL Josh Jones

- DL Teair Tart

The Texans will kick off against the Browns inside NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.