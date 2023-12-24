Inactives: QB C.J. Stroud out, WR Nico Collins in vs. Cleveland

Dec 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231224-inactives

For the second straight week, the Houston Texans will be without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The team announced their inactives for the Week 16 home game against the Browns, and Stroud is out due to a concussion. He exited the road contest at the Jets two weeks ago, and hasn't practiced or played since. Case Keenum started in his place in last week's victory at Tennessee.

Fellow rookie Will Anderson, Jr. will also miss a second straight start because of an ankle injury, and linebacker Blake Cashman is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Nico Collins, who caught a 13-yard pass against the Jets to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season, is back after missing the rest of the game at New York two weeks ago and being inactive last weekend in Nashville.

The Texans claimed defensive lineman Teair Tart off waivers this week. The former Titan will be inactive today against Cleveland.

Case Keenum will be active at quarterback for just the third time in 2023.

- QB C.J. Stroud
- DE Will Anderson, Jr.
- LB Blake Cashman
- OL Josh Jones
- DL Teair Tart

The Texans will kick off against the Browns inside NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.

Related Content

news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall to Browns on Christmas Eve

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall to Browns despite late surge, 36-22 | Week 16

Texans fall short in their return to NRG Stadium on Christmas Eve
news

Derek Stingley Jr. joins elite company with fifth INT of season | Week 16

Stingley becomes sixth player in franchise history to reach 5 INTs in season
news

Dameon Pierce returns kickoff 98 yards for Texans touchdown | Week 16

Pierce provides spark against Browns
news

Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns | Week 16

When the 2023 NFL Schedule was announced back in May, I was curious where the NFL would place this game, in large part due to the Deshaun Watson connection.
news

By the Numbers: Texans host Browns on Christmas Eve

It's felt like a BIG one each and every week since the start of November.
news

Big holiday deals at the Texans Shop this Sunday vs. Browns

Get your last minute holiday shopping done at the game!
news

Jonathan Greenard joins elite Texans company with 12.5 sacks in 2023

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard now has 12.5 sacks this season, and joining J.J. Watt and Mario Williams in an exclusive club.
news

Harris Hits: Tennessee Titans | Week 15

That one meant something to a lot of people on Sunday as the Texans pulled out a wonderful, beautiful 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, masquerading as Oilers, in Nashville. 
news

Devin Singletary motors on ground, through air in win at Titans | Week 15

Houston Texans running back Devin 'Motor' Singletary eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in Sunday's win at Tennessee, and also caught four passes for 49 yards.
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Titans, Week 15

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day that led to the 19-16 victory in overtime
Advertising