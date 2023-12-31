Inactives: QB C.J. Stroud is BACK, DE Jonathan Greenard is out vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud is active.

The Houston Texans quarterback missed the last two games with a concussion, but he practiced this week and will be active today against the Titans at NRG Stadium.

The team announced their inactives for the Week 17 home game against Tennessee.

While Stroud is in, defensive end Jonathan Greenard is inactive because of an ankle injury.

Greenard, who has 12.5 sacks in 2023, was hurt early in the loss last week to the Browns.

Houston will also be without starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and fullback Andrew Beck.

Defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr., who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is active. So too, is linebacker Blake Cashman, and the newly-acquired Kareem Jackson. He will likely get some time at safety for the Texans.

- DE Jonathan Greenard

- DT Maliek Collins

- FB Andrew Beck

- OL Josh Jones

*- QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.

The Texans will kick off against the Titans inside NRG Stadium at noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.