Inactives: RB Dameon Pierce returns to field after missing 4 games  

The Houston Texans welcome running back Dameon Pierce back today, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is active for the first regular season game of his career. But they'll be without several starters, including wide receiver Noah Brown, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

- WR Noah Brown

- S Jimmie Ward

- LB Jake Hansen

*- QB Case Keenum

- RB Mike Boone

- DE Myjai Sanders

- OL Nick Broeker

* - Emergency quarterback. Keenum will wear pads and a uniform, and can enter the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured.

Pierce, who gained over 900 yards on the ground as a rookie last season, was injured at Carolina a month ago. He's active again today.

Scruggs was a second-round pick of the Texans in this year's NFL Draft. But in the preseason finale at New Orleans, he was injured.

Brown will miss his second straight game.

Team captain and safety Jimmie Ward is out with a hamstring injury.