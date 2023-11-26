Inactives: RB Dameon Pierce returns to field after missing 4 games  

Nov 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231126-inactives

The Houston Texans welcome running back Dameon Pierce back today, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is active for the first regular season game of his career. But they'll be without several starters, including wide receiver Noah Brown, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

- WR Noah Brown
- S Jimmie Ward
- LB Jake Hansen
*- QB Case Keenum
- RB Mike Boone
- DE Myjai Sanders
- OL Nick Broeker

* - Emergency quarterback. Keenum will wear pads and a uniform, and can enter the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured.

Pierce, who gained over 900 yards on the ground as a rookie last season, was injured at Carolina a month ago. He's active again today.

Scruggs was a second-round pick of the Texans in this year's NFL Draft. But in the preseason finale at New Orleans, he was injured. 

Brown will miss his second straight game.

Team captain and safety Jimmie Ward is out with a hamstring injury.

The Texans will kick off against the Jaguars inside NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers - Jacksonville Jaguars Week 12

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 12

At this exact time last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 heading into a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Duval County.
news

How the "Oh?", "Oh!", "OH!" play impacted the season 

Fullback Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown made a massive impact on the Texans season. It also had a near-universal reaction from his coaches and teammates.
news

Texans Shop offering big discounts on gameday vs. Jaguars

To celebrate Black Friday weekend, Texans fans and Season Ticket Members will get special discounts at the game on November 26
news

Spreading it around | Week 12 vs. Jacksonville

C.J. Stroud and company have come to make it really hard to defend this Houston Texans offense week in and week out. 
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Eyes on H-Town! Texans vs. Broncos kickoff time now 12:00 p.m. CT

To reach a wider audience, the NFL has flexed the Texans December 3 game vs. the Broncos to a 12:00 p.m. kickoff time.
news

Playing Meaningful Football | Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars roll into NRG Stadium on November 26, it will be a battle of the two top teams in the AFC South.
news

Defense makes the final stand | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

As a defensive unit the Texans take pride in the ability to close out games. And they know it is not about what you have done prior but what you will do with your next opportunity.
news

Playing a Little Backyard Football | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Heading into the showdown with the Cardinals, Dell said that if he scored a touchdown he would jump onto the top of the wall and go in with the Texans fans. 
news

Harris Hits: Arizona Cardinals Week 11

The Houston Texans defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 21-16 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town.
Advertising