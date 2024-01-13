Inactives: Sacks leader Jonathan Greenard active for playoffs

Jonathan Greenard is back.

So are Robert Woods and Noah Brown.

The Texans released their inactives list for the playoff game against Cleveland, and the 2023 sacks leader Greenard returns to action. The defensive end missed most of Week 16 and all of the final two regular season games with an ankle injury.

The wide receivers Woods and Brown--who combined to catch 73 passes for 993 yards and three touchdowns this season--are also back after missing Week 18's win at Indianapolis.

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes won't play because of an ankle injury.

DE Jerry Hughes

TE Eric Saubert

DT Teair Tart

OL Nick Broeker

*QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.