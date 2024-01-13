Inactives: Sacks leader Jonathan Greenard active for playoffs

Jan 13, 2024 at 01:59 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

inacitves-wild-card

Jonathan Greenard is back. 

So are Robert Woods and Noah Brown.

The Texans released their inactives list for the playoff game against Cleveland, and the 2023 sacks leader Greenard returns to action. The defensive end missed most of Week 16 and all of the final two regular season games with an ankle injury.

The wide receivers Woods and Brown--who combined to catch 73 passes for 993 yards and three touchdowns this season--are also back after missing Week 18's win at Indianapolis.

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes won't play because of an ankle injury.

DE Jerry Hughes
TE Eric Saubert
DT Teair Tart
OL Nick Broeker
*QB Case Keenum

* Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform as the emergency quarterback. He can only enter the game if Stroud and backup Davis Mills are out with injury.

Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.

Related Content

news

"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in a near-flawless performance Saturday afternoon. The Texans trounced Cleveland, 45-14, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans shellacked the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They'll have to wait until Monday night to know who and when they'll play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Houston's defense, offense shine in victory over Cleveland
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans stomp Browns in Wild Card victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

Nelson reels in first-ever playoff interception
news

Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

Texans rookie QB breaks franchise record in first half
news

Brevin Jordan gallops for 76-yard TD catch | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan caught a pass from C.J. Stroud and raced 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.
news

Dynamite TD drive ends with Nico Collins scoring catch | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans took a 10-7 lead on a late first quarter touchdown drive that culminated with a Nico Collins scoring reception.
news

Brian Cushing: "It's very exciting not just for the organization but for the city" | Wild Card Round

Former Texans linebacker serves as Reppin' H-Town representative, applauds defense
news

Gates open early for today's Wild Card Round game!

NRG Stadium gates are opening at 1:15 p.m. CT today. Get inside early to make it loud and you could win!
Advertising