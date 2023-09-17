Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for home opener against Colts

Listed as questionable heading into the game, Laremy Tunsil tops list the Texans inactives for Sunday's home opener. The Texans starting left tackle did not practice Friday and had been limited all week with a knee issue. Both starting safeties Jimmie Ward (hip) and Jalen Pitre (chest) were ruled out on Friday. Pitre suffered a chest injury last week in Baltimore and did not return in the second half. Hewitt did not practice Friday due to an illness.