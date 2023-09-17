Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for home opener against Colts

Sep 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts:

-S Jimmie Ward
-S Jalen Pitre
-QB Case Keenum
-RB Mike Boone
-CB Alex Austin
-LB Neville Hewitt
-LT Laremy Tunsil

Listed as questionable heading into the game, Laremy Tunsil tops list the Texans inactives for Sunday's home opener. The Texans starting left tackle did not practice Friday and had been limited all week with a knee issue. Both starting safeties Jimmie Ward (hip) and Jalen Pitre (chest) were ruled out on Friday. Pitre suffered a chest injury last week in Baltimore and did not return in the second half. Hewitt did not practice Friday due to an illness.

Sunday's kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

