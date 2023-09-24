Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville

Sep 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230924-inactives

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts for Week 3 at Jacksonville:

-CB Tavierre Thomas
-S Jalen Pitre
-LB Denzel Perryman
-QB Case Keenum
-RB Dare Ogunbowale
-LT Laremy Tunsil
-DE Derek Rivers

For a second consecutive week, Laremy Tunsil will be inactive for the Texans. Tunsil returned to practice this week and was limited, but did not travel with the team and was ruled out Saturday. Thomas (hand), Pitre (chest) and Perryman (hand/wrist) were ruled out Friday and did not practice this week. With Thomas ruled out and Derek Stingley, Jr. on IR, the cornerback position will be one to watch.

One notable name not on this week's Inactives list is S Jimmie Ward who will make his Texans debut against the Jaguars after missing the first two games with a hip injury.

Texans-Jaguars matchup will kick off from Everbank Stadium at noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

