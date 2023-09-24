Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville

For a second consecutive week, Laremy Tunsil will be inactive for the Texans. Tunsil returned to practice this week and was limited, but did not travel with the team and was ruled out Saturday. Thomas (hand), Pitre (chest) and Perryman (hand/wrist) were ruled out Friday and did not practice this week. With Thomas ruled out and Derek Stingley, Jr. on IR, the cornerback position will be one to watch.