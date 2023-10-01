Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 4 matchup against Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

-CB Tavierre Thomas

-LB Denzel Perryman

-QB Case Keenum

-RB Dare Ogunbowale

-C/G Michael Deiter

-LT Josh Jones

-LT Laremy Tunsil

Offensive line injuries continue to mount for Houston in Week 4. The Texans ruled Josh Jones (hand) out Friday while Michael Dieter (concussion) was questionable. Jones was starting in place of LT Laremy Tunsil. With both Tunsil and Jones out, the Texans signed Austin Deculus, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, to the active roster from the practice squad. Houston also elevated T Geron Christian and C Jimmy Morrissey to the active roster for this week's matchup against the Steelers. Thomas (hand) and Perryman (hand/wrist) did not practice this week and will both miss a second consecutive game.

One notable name not on this week's inactives list is S Jalen Pitre who will make his first start since suffering a chest injury in Week 1 at Baltimore. This will be the first game with Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre both starting at safety.