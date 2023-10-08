Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 5 contest at Atlanta

Oct 08, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 5 at Atlanta:
-CB Shaquill Griffin
-CB Tavierre Thomas
-QB Case Keenum
-LB Garret Wallow
-RB Dare Ogunbowale
-LB Christian Harris
-LT Josh Jones

The Texans ruled out LB Christian Harris on Friday after he showed up on the injury report with a concussion. Shaquill Griffin (calf) is also out after being listed as questionable. The good news is that CB Tavierre Thomas returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with a hand injury.

Other notable names not on the injury report are LT Laremy Tunsil and LB Denzel Perryman. Tunsil makes his second start of the season after missing three games with a knee injury. Perryman, who led the team in tackles (11) in the season opener at Baltimore, will make his first start since Week 2.

The Texans will kick off against Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

