Inactives: Six Texans ruled out for Week 6 contest vs. New Orleans

Oct 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 6 vs. New Orleans:

-WR Tank Dell
-CB Tavierre Thomas
-LB Denzel Perryman
-QB Case Keenum
-RB Dare Ogunbowale
-G Nick Broeker

The Texans ruled out WR Tank Dell on Friday who has been in the concussion protocol following his hit last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) and LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) are also inactive after playing last week at Atlanta.

Notable names not on the injury report are LB Christian Harris and CB Shaquill Griffin who did not play in Week 5. Harris was in the concussion protocol and Griffin missed one game with a calf injury. Also, WR Noah Brown is active for the first time since being placed on IR following the season opener at Baltimore.

The Texans will kick off against the Saints from NRG Stadium at noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

📸 Gameday Arrivals | Texans vs. Saints, Week 6

Check out the best photos of the Houston Texans as they arrive at NRG Stadium for the Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Week6arrival
1 / 37
_ZTR0388
2 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0248_3
3 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0214_1
4 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0196
5 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0344_1
6 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0246
7 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0259_1
8 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0314
9 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0308_1
10 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0221
11 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0279_1
12 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0798
13 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0400_1
14 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0598
15 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0796
16 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0535
17 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0420_1
18 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0597
19 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0594
20 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0575
21 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0581_1
22 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0536
23 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0431
24 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0519_2
25 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0429
26 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0752_1
27 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0731_1
28 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0758
29 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0759
30 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0717
31 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0761_1
32 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0253
33 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0174_1
34 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0366
35 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0259_1
36 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0191
37 / 37
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
