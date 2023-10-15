Inactives: Six Texans ruled out for Week 6 contest vs. New Orleans

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 6 vs. New Orleans:

-WR Tank Dell

-CB Tavierre Thomas

-LB Denzel Perryman

-QB Case Keenum

-RB Dare Ogunbowale

-G Nick Broeker

The Texans ruled out WR Tank Dell on Friday who has been in the concussion protocol following his hit last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) and LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) are also inactive after playing last week at Atlanta.

Notable names not on the injury report are LB Christian Harris and CB Shaquill Griffin who did not play in Week 5. Harris was in the concussion protocol and Griffin missed one game with a calf injury. Also, WR Noah Brown is active for the first time since being placed on IR following the season opener at Baltimore.