Inactives: Tank Dell is active, while 6 Texans are out for Week 8 at Carolina

Tank Dell is back.

The rookie receiver, who's celebrating his 24th birthday today, is active and back in the lineup after missing the last game and a half because of a concussion.

Veteran receiver Robert Woods, who was ruled out on Friday, is among six inactive players for the Texans. Woods has a foot injury, and the team captain will miss his first game with Houston. In six contests this season, Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans will also be without defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, who's been an integral part of the Texans defense. He started the first six games of 2023.

While Rankins is out, the Texans will welcome defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway back to the actives list. He left the Week 1 loss at Baltimore with an injury, and missed the next five games.

Quarterback Case Keenum is inactive but will suit up as the emergency quarterback in a uniform and pads. If fellow quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured, Keenum can play.