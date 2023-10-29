Inactives: Tank Dell is active, while 6 Texans are out for Week 8 at Carolina

Oct 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231029-inactives

Tank Dell is back.

The rookie receiver, who's celebrating his 24th birthday today, is active and back in the lineup after missing the last game and a half because of a concussion.

Veteran receiver Robert Woods, who was ruled out on Friday, is among six inactive players for the Texans. Woods has a foot injury, and the team captain will miss his first game with Houston. In six contests this season, Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. 

The Texans will also be without defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, who's been an integral part of the Texans defense. He started the first six games of 2023. 

While Rankins is out, the Texans will welcome defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway back to the actives list. He left the Week 1 loss at Baltimore with an injury, and missed the next five games.

Quarterback Case Keenum is inactive but will suit up as the emergency quarterback in a uniform and pads. If fellow quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured, Keenum can play.

Here is a complete list of the inactives.

WR Robert Woods
DT Sheldon Rankins
TE Brevin Jordan
DE Myjai Sanders
OL Nick Broeker
*QB Case Keenum

* - Emergency quarterback.

📸 Gameday Arrivals | Texans at Panthers, Week 8

Check out the best photos of the Houston Texans as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for the Week 8 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

ArrivalCTL
1 / 19
ZT2_0841
2 / 19
ZT2_0849_1
3 / 19
ZT2_0842
4 / 19
ZT2_0801
5 / 19
ZT2_0815_1
6 / 19
ZT2_0838
7 / 19
ZT2_0725_1
8 / 19
ZT2_0727_2
9 / 19
ZT2_0717_1
10 / 19
ZT2_0706
11 / 19
_ZTR0972
12 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0958
13 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1104
14 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1041_1
15 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0944_1
16 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0894
17 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0929
18 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0924_2
19 / 19
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 15-13 in Carolina

Follow the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game with live updates from Drew Dougherty at Bank of America Stadium
news

C.J. Stroud gets 1st career TD run, puts Texans ahead in 3rd quarter

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud's 4th-down sneak for a score gave the Texans at 13-12 lead in the third quarter at Carolina.
news

Know your Foe: Carolina Panthers | Week 8

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Carolina Panthers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Blake Cashman's playmaking Sunday earns him AFC Defensive Player of Week

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 15-tackle performance in the win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Texans vs. Saints, Week 6 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 20-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints 
news

Harris Hits: Week 6 vs. New Orleans

Sunday's WIN wasn't pretty, wasn't ugly, it was just perfect…it was a WIN. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town
news

C.J. Stroud throws two TDs, shows resiliency in 20-13 win vs. Saints

During Sunday's 20-13 win against the Saints, C.J. Stroud bounced back from his first career INT with a touchdown drive. 
news

Nico Collins makes plays on both sides of ball in Texans W over Saints

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught four passes for 80 yards and also forced a fumble after a Saints interception. His big plays helped the Texans beat New Orleans, 20-13, at NRG Stadium.
Advertising