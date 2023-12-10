Inactives: TE Dalton Schultz out for Week 14 road game at Jets

Dec 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231210-inactives

The Houston Texans announced their inactives, and they'll be without tight end Dalton Schultz for the second straight week.

Schultz's hamstring injury prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday, and he'll be inactive today against the New York Jets at MetLife at NRG Stadium. He's caught 40 passes for 455 yards and five yards in 11 games this year.

Additionally, defensive backs DeAndre Houston-Carson and Kris Boyd will not suit up versus the Jets.

- TE Dalton Schultz
- DB DeAndre Houston-Carson
- CB Kris Boyd
- *- QB Case Keenum
- RB Mike Boone
- DE Myjai Sanders
- OL Nick Broeker

* - Emergency quarterback. Keenum will wear pads, a helmet and uniform. He can enter the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured.

The Texans will kick off against the Jets inside MetLife Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

