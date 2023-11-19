Inactives: WR Nico Collins returns to action, WR Noah Brown is out vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans welcome back wide receiver Nico Collins today, but they'll be without several starters, including wide receiver Noah Brown, against the Cardinals.

- WR Noah Brown

- S Jimmie Ward

- RB Dameon Pierce

- LB Henry To'oTo'o

- LB Jake Hansen

*- QB Case Keenum

- TE Eric Saubert

* - Emergency quarterback. Keenum will wear pads and a uniform, and can enter the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured.

Brown, who erupted for seven catches and 172 yards in last Sunday's win at Cincinnati, won't play today because of a knee injury. But Collins, who leads the Texans with 631 receiving yards this season, is back. He missed the Bengals game but practiced this week.

Running back Dameon Pierce was a limited participant at practice Friday, but was ruled inactive this morning. He's missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Team captain and safety Jimmie Ward remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is out with a concussion. Both players were inactive last Sunday.

Tight end Brevin Jordan and fullback Andrew Beck also return to the active roster today.