Inside the locker room: Texans happy to "get over the hump"

At long last, the Texans won a game. Their 13-6 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday was the first triumph of the 2022 campaign, and the franchise's first win since Week 16 of last season, when they beat the Chargers at home the day after Christmas.

It pushed Houston's record to 1-3-1, and pushed the squad's spirits even higher.

"It's awesome," TD Jordan Akins said. "This is what we really needed. We could easily be 3-1 or however you want to call it. We finally put a game together. We started. We finished. Every phase made a play: special teams, offense, defense. We're working hard and the pieces are finally coming together."

Akins finished with a pair of 11-yard receptions. Each came on third down. One was in the third quarter, and the other in the fourth. The receptions kept drives alive, and the Texans wound up getting a Dameon Pierce touchdown run a few plays after the fourth quarter grab by Akins.

Fellow TE O.J. Howard explained how gratifying the win was, especially after the season's first four games ended in a tie and three close losses.

"It feels good to get over the hump, especially going into the bye week," Howard said." We've been so close for so many games. To have another close game and to finish it off just shows you we're capable of it."

For the second straight week, WR Nico Collins led the Texans in receiving yards. The second-year pass-catcher hauled in a quartet of passes for 65 yards, and emphasized how important it was the way they closed out the Jaguars. But he also said it was just a starting point.

"We finished," Collins said. "But we've got to continue going. Continue stacking. Continue working. It's a long season."

OL A.J. Cann, who spent the first seven years of his career in Jacksonville before signing with Houston this offseason, echoed Collins.

"We've just got to keep building off of this momentum," Cann said. "It's not easy to win in this league, as you saw today. With this momentum, I think we'll be fine."