Inside the locker room: Texans happy to "get over the hump"

Oct 09, 2022 at 06:02 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

At long last, the Texans won a game. Their 13-6 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday was the first triumph of the 2022 campaign, and the franchise's first win since Week 16 of last season, when they beat the Chargers at home the day after Christmas.

It pushed Houston's record to 1-3-1, and pushed the squad's spirits even higher.

"It's awesome," TD Jordan Akins said. "This is what we really needed. We could easily be 3-1 or however you want to call it. We finally put a game together. We started. We finished. Every phase made a play: special teams, offense, defense. We're working hard and the pieces are finally coming together."

Akins finished with a pair of 11-yard receptions. Each came on third down. One was in the third quarter, and the other in the fourth. The receptions kept drives alive, and the Texans wound up getting a Dameon Pierce touchdown run a few plays after the fourth quarter grab by Akins.

Fellow TE O.J. Howard explained how gratifying the win was, especially after the season's first four games ended in a tie and three close losses.

"It feels good to get over the hump, especially going into the bye week," Howard said." We've been so close for so many games. To have another close game and to finish it off just shows you we're capable of it."

For the second straight week, WR Nico Collins led the Texans in receiving yards. The second-year pass-catcher hauled in a quartet of passes for 65 yards, and emphasized how important it was the way they closed out the Jaguars. But he also said it was just a starting point.

"We finished," Collins said. "But we've got to continue going. Continue stacking. Continue working. It's a long season."

OL A.J. Cann, who spent the first seven years of his career in Jacksonville before signing with Houston this offseason, echoed Collins.

"We've just got to keep building off of this momentum," Cann said. "It's not easy to win in this league, as you saw today. With this momentum, I think we'll be fine."

The Texans are off next Sunday with a bye. They'll return to action against the Raiders in Las Vegas on October 23.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Head Coach Lovie Smith talks plans after getting first win as a Texan

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith reacts to getting his first win as a Texan in Jacksonville.

news

Dameon Pierce ignites Texans with 20-yard run

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce energized the team with a late-game 20-yard rumble. It helped pace the Texans to their first win of 2022.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Jaguars

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

news

Dameon Pierce gives Texans late lead with touchdown run

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce pounded the rock on the Texans fourth-quarter scoring drive.

news

Derek Stingley Jr. picks up first career INT

Houston Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. comes up with a big INT at Jacksonville.

news

Texans vs. Jaguars | Week 5

The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 5 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 9th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Davis Mills details what must change for Texans to win

Following a Week 4 home defeat to the Chargers, Texans QB Davis Mills explained what he and the offense must do get a victory.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Chargers

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Chargers Week 4 matchup.

news

With mom at the game, Dameon Pierce explodes for 75-yard TD

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown against the L.A. Chargers.

Advertising