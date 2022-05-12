It's almost here…Texans 2022 Schedule Release | Daily Brew

Usually, the NFL drops its regular season schedule covertly, but this year the league created a countdown for one of the most anticipated days of the offseason. The 2022 NFL Schedule will drop at 7 p.m. CST Thursday, May 12, 2022.

"Schedule release is just an exciting day for our fans; it's honestly an exciting day for us in the organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We learn kind of when and where we're going to play. We already know the opponents, obviously. So it's a great day."

Fresh off the heels of the first-ever draft party at Miller Outdoor Theater, the Texans will also be trying something else new on Thursday night, offering single game tickets earlier than ever before.

"We're making sure that our fans have availability to buy single game tickets the night of schedule release for the first time," Grissom said. "In the past we've always done that in July, but wanted to give our fans a chance to buy tickets the night when the schedule is released so that they have an opportunity to come see the Texans this year. We'll look forward to that."

Head coach Lovie Smith says it's "exciting" to watch the schedule reveal, learning who the Texans will open the season against, when the will begin playing divisional opponents and if there are any cold-weather games in December.

"There's so many things that come out with it but when the schedule comes out, that says the season is right around the corner and pick up the tempo is what it says. And that's where we are."

The Texans home games in 2022 will be against: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles and Commanders. Road games in 2022 include: Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Dallas, New York Giants, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago.