J.J. Watt: "Unbelievably Exciting Time Down There" 

Jan 10, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Josh Koch
jj on mcafee

Every Wednesday, Texans Ring of Honor inductee J.J. Watt joins the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN for his weekly appearance.

This week, Watt and McAfee dove into the Texans run to the AFC South title and a playoff berth secured by knocking off the Indianapolis Colts, who McAfee played for over eight seasons.

"It is obviously an unbelievably exciting time down there, not only currently with being in the playoffs, hosting a home playoff game but also just knowing what they're set up for in the future," Watt said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "With DeMeco as a head coach with C.J. at quarterback, with the cap space that they have and now that's going to be a premier destination for free agents."

1920x1080 copy

Heading into the 2023 season, coming off a strong draft and offseason, Watt had confidence that Houston had a chance to make a big splash this year.

"Before the season I said that they could be a possible 10-win team, a playoff team," he said. "They do look great. I mean it's awesome. I hope the place is rocking on Saturday and it'll be a lot of fun to watch. I think they've got a great shot."

The Texans are the first team in NFL history to win their division with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach.

"DeMeco Ryans is the catalyst for it all," Watt said about the Texans success. "That's truly just the honest fact … He is an incredible motivator, he is an incredibly smart, experienced coach. He knows how to get that information into his players and to pull the best out of them. He's done that."

Ryans' remarkable inaugural season as a head coach in the NFL has been matched by standout performances from his rookie quarterback.

Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time this year on Wednesday after passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff-clinching 23-19 victory over the Colts last Saturday.

The rookie signal-caller has passed for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns this year and should be considered a front-runner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

"Every step of the way C.J. has done it right and I do think DeMeco is an embodiment of that," Watt said.

Related Content

news

Bring the Noise: Stroud, McAfee go back and forth about stadium noise in Indy, Houston

"I'm excited to see this place packed man. It's going to be real loud" Stroud told McAfee.
news

Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns | Wild Card Round

The Browns will come to NRG Stadium on Saturday for a Wild Card playoff game, the first playoff game at NRG Stadium since the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in 2019.
news

A happy plane ride home: Texans celebrate win over Colts | Week 18

The Houston Texans don't know who or where they'll play in the first round of the playoffs. But they had a great time in the locker room and on the plane ride home to Houston from Indianapolis.
news

Statement Play: Texans react to opening 75-yard touchdown | Week 18

It was a rather easy first offensive drive for Texans center Michael Deiter.
news

3rd-and-Stuffed: Defensive unit comes up big on third downs | Week 18

When the Texans forced the Colts offense into a third down situation, the defense locked down.
news

VanderBlog: Playoff Ticket-Punching-Historic Victory

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Colts and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2019
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans defeat Colts to earn a playoff spot

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the night that led to the 23-19 win against the Colts
news

Cashman, Harris turn in monster performances in crucial road victory | Week 18

When the Texans defense needed to make a stop against the Colts, they were able to. 
news

Career Night for Collins: Nico has stellar game, catapults Texans to playoffs | Week 18

Win and In. The Houston Texans have earned a playoff spot for the first time since 2019
news

The Texans won. NOW what?

The Houston Texans beat the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday night, 23-19, to advance to the playoffs. But there are many uncertainties about who and when they'll play next week.
news

Game Recap: Texans punch ticket to playoffs with 23-19 victory over Colts

Houston makes playoffs for first time since 2019
Advertising