J.J. Watt: "Unbelievably Exciting Time Down There" 

Heading into the 2023 season, coming off a strong draft and offseason, Watt had confidence that Houston had a chance to make a big splash this year.

"Before the season I said that they could be a possible 10-win team, a playoff team," he said. "They do look great. I mean it's awesome. I hope the place is rocking on Saturday and it'll be a lot of fun to watch. I think they've got a great shot."

The Texans are the first team in NFL history to win their division with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach.

"DeMeco Ryans is the catalyst for it all," Watt said about the Texans success. "That's truly just the honest fact … He is an incredible motivator, he is an incredibly smart, experienced coach. He knows how to get that information into his players and to pull the best out of them. He's done that."

Ryans' remarkable inaugural season as a head coach in the NFL has been matched by standout performances from his rookie quarterback.

Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time this year on Wednesday after passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff-clinching 23-19 victory over the Colts last Saturday.

The rookie signal-caller has passed for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns this year and should be considered a front-runner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.