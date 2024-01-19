J.J. Watt has the right perspective on the '23 Texans | Daily Brew

You've been hearing it. I've been hearing it. A lot of people are saying something like "the Texans are playing with 'house money.'"

Obviously, this is a gambling reference about winning a bunch of cash then spending that at the casino.

Wait, did you really need me to explain that?

Anyway, it's a semi-understandable take. The Texans have done more than most people could have possibly expected.

Most.

I remember some of the veterans saying months ago that this was no rebuild. And think about the programs that some of the draft picks hail from. They are not used to losing and not interested in taking baby steps to get to where they want to go.