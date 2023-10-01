J.J. Watt inducted into Ring of Honor: "Feels like home"

Oct 01, 2023
On Sunday, J.J. Watt became the third member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year joins late Texans Founder Bob McNair and Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Andre Johnson.

"It feels like you're at a family reunion and it feels like I'm back with all my family in a place that feels like home and I'm just loving it," Watt said. "The fans have been great, the McNairs have been great, the whole organization has been really, really great and I'm just thankful to have my whole family here. My wife and my son are here, my parents are here, my brothers are here. It's my mom's birthday so it all kind of culminates into a great day today."

During the halftime ceremony, Watt received his red jacket from Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. Nearly 90 former Texans players were also on the field, greeting Watt for his induction. The Texans hosted the T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the Legends Homecoming game presented by Ford and won 30-6 in their first home win of the season.

On Friday, Watt visited with the 2023 Texans team and former teammate, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

"With J.J. Watt, credit to J.J., his career and what he has done," Ryans said. "Excited for him. A huge honor for his name to go up in the rafters of the stadium. It's got to be an inspiration to a lot of people when they look up and see his name. It's well-deserved. J.J., great man, great player. Just an inspiration to many. Congratulations to J.J. He definitely deserves it, and it was great seeing all the former guys here today rooting us on."

Watt, selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, played 10 seasons for the Texans where he set the franchise record for sacks and his 101.0 sacks were the second-most in the NFL during that span. He also tallied 172 tackles for loss, the most in the NFL since TFLs became an official stat. Additionally, Watt set franchise records for quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26), forced fumbles (25) and fumble recoveries (16). He led the NFL in sacks (20.5) in both 2012 and 2015.

