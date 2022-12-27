J.J. Watt's 1st impression was sign of things to come

But seeing his recognition that time is fleeting was a harbinger of what to expect from Watt. On the field, he played like there was no tomorrow, and at the end of games he very often littered the stat sheet in a slew of categories. It was common to see the box score and find Watt with a sack (or two or more), a few tackles for loss, some passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He affected the game like nobody else could.

Off the field, he raised not just millions for the hurricane relief efforts, but millions for his foundation, which helps after-school sports programs for kids around the nation. He was a regular at Texas Children's Hospital visiting sick children. The Make-a-Wish Foundation had him on speed dial, and he always brought a smile to a child who was very, very ill. The list of people he touched for the better is endless, and I'm certainly neglecting to mention quite a few folks he impacted.

Watt didn't have a lot of time that Friday afternoon in April of 2011, and sadly, he didn't have what we wish was more time with the Texans.

But his response to a very simple question the day he arrived, stuck with me. None of his heroics in football, or in helping people, have surprised me. I certainly can't say I predicted any of it, but based on what I saw in a brief interaction, all he has accomplished makes perfect sense.

I wish him well, and am fascinated to see now what his life after football will entail.