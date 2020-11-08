BREAKING NEWS | J.J. Watt notches 100th career sack 

Nov 08, 2020 at 02:54 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

J.J. Watt's rise up the all-time sacks list continues, and he's now reached the century mark.

With Watt's fourth quarter strip sack of Jacksonville's Jake Luton on Sunday, he now has 100 sacks in his career.

It was his fourth sack of 2020, and it came with the Jaguars facing a 3rd-and-4 at their own 22-yard line in the middle of the fourth quarter. He knocked the ball free, but the Jaguars recovered the fumble and punted on the next play. Additionally, it was the 17th career sack versus Jacksonville, in 16 games played. Houston won the ballgame, 27-25.

He downplayed the accomplishment, pointing out that it would've likely happened a few years earlier had he not missed a combined 32 games to injuries between 2016 and 2019. He also deflected any personal praise to his teammates, past and present.

"It's a big deal, but to me it's past due," Watt said. "Like I told the guys in there, any time a personal achievement in this game is accomplished, it's because of many, many people. It's never just one person, this is the ultimate team game."

Watt finished the day with a pair of tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. For interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who served as the defensive coordinator or associated head coach since 2014, seeing Watt get the 100th sack in union with team success was key.

"I feel really good about him getting his 100th sack," Crennel said. "He appreciates getting that 100th sack with a team victory'

The 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is now tied for 34th all-time with Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett. The Patriots outside linebacker piled up his 100 sacks from 1982-1993 with New England. Watt is the 35th player in NFL history to reach that mark. En route to reaching 100 career sacks, Watt recorded 20 or more in a season twice. He's the only player in NFL history to also accomplish that feat.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, Watt has averaged 0.86 sacks per game. That's the best mark in League history, and he's the only player to account for more than 15 percent of a franchise's overall sacks.

He's dropped more than 20 Pro Bowl quarterbacks, six first-team All-Pros, five NFL MVP's, five Heisman Trophy winners and seven quarterbacks who started and won a Super Bowl.

